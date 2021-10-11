Modified Starch Market Comprehensive Analysis to 2027 – AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avebe Group, Cargill, Incorporated.

The Insight Partners recently published a latest research report titled The “Modified Starch Market to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of modified starch market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, function, application, and geography. The global modified starch market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading modified starch market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avebe Group

Cargill, Incorporated.

CBH Co., Ltd.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

SMS Corporation

Tate & Lyle PLC

Modified starch is a chemically or physically altered food ingredients made from starch. This is done to achieve desired properties such as retaining water, gelling in cold solutions, and withstanding heat and acidity. Modified starch is also used by manufacturers in adding bulk by increasing the volume and mass of a product and reducing the use of more expensive ingredients like meat. Modified starches are also produced by enzymatic and genetic modification. Cross-linking within the starch makes the starch more resistant to heat. Modified starch serve many purposes in the food industry such as binding ingredients, emulsifier, and stabilizer useful in easy manufacturing of recipes and cookery.

The modified starch market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for convenience foods and growing demands of the product in different applications such as textiles and paper making. Moreover, functional properties of modified starch and ease of incorporation in various applications further propel the growth of the modified starch market. However, volatility in prices and the availability of alternatives hamper the growth of the modified starch market. Nonetheless, new alternative sources of the product and untapped areas of application showcase major growth opportunities for the modified starch market players during the forecast period.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

1. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Modified Starch Market

2. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

3. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Modified Starch Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

4. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

5. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

6. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

7. Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The reports cover key developments in the modified starch market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from modified starch market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for modified starch in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the modified starch market.

The global modified starch market is segmented on the basis of by raw material, function, and application. By raw material, the market is segmented as maize, cassava, potato wheat, and others. The market on the basis of function, is classified as thickeners, stabilizers, binders, emulsifiers, others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food & beverages, animal feed, industrial, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global modified starch market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The modified starch market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting modified starch market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the modified starch market in these regions.

