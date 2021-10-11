“Network-as-a-Service Market 2019 – 2025” – Research Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Revenue, Top Experts Profile and Regional Forecast 2025

Global Network-as-a-Service industry Report – Forecast to 2025 is latest research report published by “The Insight Partners”, which provides comprehensive information on Network-as-a-Service Market – Trends, Size, Share, Statistics with historic and forecast data to 2025.

Network as a service is a sale of networking services that are provided to the customers that don’t want to build their own networking infrastructure. It includes various services, applications and networking resources, which can be purchased for a contracted period of time for a number of users. Expanding demand for global connectivity is one of the key driver that will support the growth of network as a service market.

Rising awareness of economic benefits of network as a service because of reduced expenditure, emergence of cloud computing, and rising demand for pay per use business model are some of the major drivers driving the growth of network as a service market in coming years whereas data security and privacy concerns can act as a restraining factor in the market. Growing trend of companies shifting IT investment from capital to operating expenditure will further open new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The major drivers for the growth in the Network-as-a-Service market are the enhanced productivity and advanced productivity and efficiency achieved due to the automation process, whereas high cost associated with the implementation of service process automation can be a restraining factor in the market. Evolving technologies such as robotic process automation and artificial intelligence will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

Key Players Leading the Market

Cisco Systems Inc.

Aryaka Networks Inc.

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Brocade Communication Systems Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Alcatel Lucent

The “Global Network as a Service Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the network as a service industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global network as a service market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, services, end-user and geography. The global network as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Network-as-a-Service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Network-as-a-Service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Network-as-a-Service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Network-as-a-Service market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Network-as-a-Service Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Network-as-a-Service Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Network-as-a-Service Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Network-as-a-Service Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

