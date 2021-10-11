Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Remote patient monitoring makes use of digital technologies to collect medical and various other forms of health data and transmit them to a healthcare provider. The data can be collected at patient’s residence, thus avoiding the nursing and hospitalization cost.
In 2018, the global Remote Patient Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Remote Patient Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Patient Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott Laboratories
Alere
AMD Global Telemedicine
Baxter
Bosch Medical
Boston Scientific
Cardiocom
Covidien
GE Healthcare
Omron Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Vital Signs Monitor
Glucose Monitor
Blood Pressure Monitor
Heart Rate Monitors
Respiratory Monitors
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulance
Homecare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Remote Patient Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Remote Patient Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
