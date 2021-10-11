Retail Automation Market Growing Technology Trends, Applications and Forecast to 2023 | Honeywell International, NCR Corporation, Outerwall, Pricer, Fujitsu Limited, Datalogic S.P.A

Retail automation refers to the automated technology used in retail sectors for simplification of day to day work. The evolution and constant advancements in the field of automated technologies and the rising retail sectors across the globe, is paving the path for retail automation market. The key influencing factor for retail automation market in the current scenario is the substantially growing requirement for quality and faster services in the retail sector. The increase in the supermarket and hypermarket across the globe is directly impacting on the increased demand for efficient technologies, which is creating a substantial space for automated technologies. In addition to this, the business optimization and cost reduction are playing crucial roles in the driving the retail automation market over the period.

Key players in Retail Automation Market are:

Datalogic S.P.A, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, First Data Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International, NCR Corporation, Outerwall, Pricer, Toshiba World Commerce Solutions, ZIH Corp.

The research report on Retail Automation Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region.Retail Automation Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

By Type:

Barcode & RFID, POS, Cameras, Electronic Shelf Labels, Others.

By End-User / Application:

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Fuel Stations,, Pharmacies.

By Region / Countries:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc).

