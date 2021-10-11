Roofing Distribution Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Roofing Distribution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
Roofing distributors will use their large size to purchase roofing in bulk quantities and re-sell it to contractors at favorable price points. Furthermore, distributors can use their network of warehouses and logistical knowledge to rapidly adjust to changing market conditions, such as quickly supplying contractors in storm-ravaged areas with materials for reroofing projects.
In 2018, the global Roofing Distribution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Roofing Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Roofing Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABC Supply Co.
Builders FirstSource
Beacon Roofing Supply
BMC Stock Holdings Inc.
Allied Building Products
84 Lumber
US LBM Holdings Inc.
HD Supply White Cap
BlueLinx Corp.
SRS Distribution
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small and Medium-sized
Large-sized
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Roofing Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Roofing Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Roofing Distribution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Small and Medium-sized
1.4.3 Large-sized
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Roofing Distribution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Roofing Distribution Market Size
2.2 Roofing Distribution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Roofing Distribution Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Roofing Distribution Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ABC Supply Co.
12.1.1 ABC Supply Co. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Roofing Distribution Introduction
12.1.4 ABC Supply Co. Revenue in Roofing Distribution Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ABC Supply Co. Recent Development
12.2 Builders FirstSource
12.2.1 Builders FirstSource Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Roofing Distribution Introduction
12.2.4 Builders FirstSource Revenue in Roofing Distribution Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Builders FirstSource Recent Development
12.3 Beacon Roofing Supply
12.3.1 Beacon Roofing Supply Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Roofing Distribution Introduction
12.3.4 Beacon Roofing Supply Revenue in Roofing Distribution Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Beacon Roofing Supply Recent Development
12.4 BMC Stock Holdings Inc.
12.4.1 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Roofing Distribution Introduction
12.4.4 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. Revenue in Roofing Distribution Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Allied Building Products
12.5.1 Allied Building Products Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Roofing Distribution Introduction
12.5.4 Allied Building Products Revenue in Roofing Distribution Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Allied Building Products Recent Development
Continued…….
