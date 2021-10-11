Sports Protective Equipment Market Explosive Growth by Features, Facilities, Future Projection and Functionalities 2022 – Adidas Ag, Nike, Under Armour, Puma SE, Amer Sports, Asics

The report on “Sports Protective Equipment Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Sports protective equipment include helmets, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth guards, pads, guards, and others that are designed to prevent or reduce the risk of injuries to a sportsperson. They are majorly used in sports such as football, baseball, cycling, cricket, snowboarding, and others.

Growth in consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, prominence of national & international sports events, rise in participation in sports activities, and increase in consumer spending on sports protective equipment are the factors that supplement the growth of the market. However, availability of inexpensive counterfeit products and their high prices hamper the market growth. Rise in trend of online retail and growth in penetration of sports in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the development of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Adidas Ag, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., Puma SE, Amer Sports Corporation, Asics Corporation, Vista Outdoor, BRG Sports, Xenith, and Shock Doctor (Bregal Partners).

Get sample copy of “Sports Protective Equipment Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012939

The market is segmented by product type, area of protection, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, it is subcategorized into helmets & other headgear, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth guards, and pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves. Pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves is expected to lead the market throughout the analysis period. By area of protection, the market is segmented into head & face protective equipment, trunk & thorax protective equipment, upper extremity protective equipment, and lower extremity protective equipment. Head & face protective equipment held the largest market share in 2015, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, online stores & others. Specialty retail store is projected to continue to remain the preferred channel for sports gear; however, online and multi-retail (supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, and others) stores are anticipated to witness faster growth in the coming years.

Sports protective equipment market trend is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Middle East, and rest of LAMEA). North America accounted for the largest market size of over 35% in 2015. LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% owing to the increase in penetration of sports and the rise in disposable income.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012939

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sports Protective Equipment Market Size

2.2 Sports Protective Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sports Protective Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Sports Protective Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sports Protective Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sports Protective Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 Sports Protective Equipment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012939

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.