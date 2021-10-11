Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- ABB, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Honeywell, Emerson and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market
SCADA is is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery. In 2018, the global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ABB (Switzerland)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Honeywell International Inc. (US)
Emerson Electric Co. (US)
General Electric Co. (US)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Larsen & Toubro (India)
Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)
Iconics Inc. (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Power & Energy
Oil & Gas Industry
Water & Waste Control
Telecommunications
Transportation
Manufacturing Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
