System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Leading Countries Output and Growth Flow, Manufacturers Analysis & Forecast 2022

The report on “System in Package (SiP) Technology Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global system in package (SiP) technology market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0% from 2016 to 2022 to attain a market size of around $30 billion by 2022. SiP is a combination of number of integrated circuits enclosed in a single module, which can perform all the functions of electronics systems. In SiP, all the external passive components are integrated into one small chip, which further reduces cost to develop and assemble a printed circuit board (PCB). SiP can be operated in harsh system environments and are less corrosive in nature. In addition, it saves space owing to its compact size and is cost efficient. It is widely adopted in several applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., ChipMOS Technologies Inc., Powertech Technologies Inc., and ASE Group.

Increase in demand for high performance compact size electronic devices and need for low power consumption devices is expected to drive the market. Moreover, it supports high input impedance and improved parallel current sharing, which fuels the market growth. However, performance issues such as current leakage and breakdown hamper the growth of the market. Irrespective of these challenges, rapid adoption of smartphone & tablets in the emerging countries are expected to provide huge opportunities for growth in the future.

The SiP market is segmented based on packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, application, and geography. The packaging technology segment is divided into 2-D IC packaging, 2.5-D IC packaging, and 3-D IC packaging. The packaging type segment is classified into flat packages, pin grid arrays, surface mount, small outline packages, and others. The interconnection technology is bifurcated into wire bond and flip chip. Based on application, the market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial system, military, defense & aerospace, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size

2.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players System in Package (SiP) Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into System in Package (SiP) Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Sales by Product

4.2 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Revenue by Product

4.3 System in Package (SiP) Technology Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Breakdown Data by End User

