Tunnel Detection And Underground Warfare Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2020

Kenneth Research has introduced a new study on ‘Global Tunnel Detection And Underground Warfare Market’ which explores the market trends, growth drivers and restraints, elaborative information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2016-2020.

The tunnel detection and underground warfare market is forecast to grow in a very rapid pace. In recent conflicts (e.g. in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Gaza), while certain countries had overwhelming combat power, their adversaries resorted to a much more primitive combat strategy: the use of underground tunnel warfare. Prime examples include structures built by Al-Qaeda or the Taliban, tunnels by ISIS, Hamas attack tunnels, and the Hezbollah tunnel network. The challenge posed by these terror tunnels and underground combat tactics is key for the emergence of transformational counter-terror technologies, including detection mechanisms and unmanned systems for tunnel warfare. The maturity and deployment of these technologies are projected to alter the asymmetric landscape of subterranean warfare into a symmetric encounter, and affect both border security and urban warfare tactics.

The challenge posed by these clandestine tunnels and underground structures is the key to the emergence of transformational counter-terror technologies and tactics. The maturity and deployment of these technologies are forecasted to alter the asymmetric landscape of subterranean warfare into a symmetric encounter.

FIND A SAMPLE COPY OF THE GLOBAL MARKET STUDY HERE

Data on 23 companies operating in the subterranean warfare market (Profiles, Contact Information & Products):

Elbit Systems, Elpam Electronics, Advanced Geosciences, Inc. (AGI), Allied Associates Geophysical Ltd. CGG Canada Services Ltd, Exploration Instruments LLC, Lockheed-Martin, Geogiga Technology Corporation, Geomar Software Inc., Geometrics, Inc., Geonics Ltd., Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc Interpex Ltd., Mount Sopris Instruments, PetRos EiKon Incorporated, R. T. Clark Co. Inc., Sensors & Software Inc., Vista Clara Inc., Zonge International, Inc., Geomatrix Earth Science Ltd, Northwest Geophysics, Spotlight Geophysical Services, Quest Geo Solutions Limited and Others

Future subterranean warfare techno-tactics will be based on:

Fused Multi-Modal Multi-Sensor systems for clandestine tunnels & underground structures detection.

Proactive Subterranean Warfare, in which remotely controlled “Detect and Kill” subterranean robots will search, locate and destroy the adversary tunnels and buried structures.

These new developments will lead to a new era of Subterranean Warfare, in which armed forces and law enforcement agencies will employ a host of ever-changing technologies and tactics. This market report examines each dollar spent in the market, via two orthogonal money trails: by Technology, Solutions & Service Sectors and by Country-Region. Within these trails, the subterranean warfare market report is granulated into 15 technology, solution & service submarkets and 10 national/regional submarkets as shown below:

Subterranean Warfare (Tunnels & Underground Structures Detection and Subterranean Robots) Technologies: Global Market – 2015-2020

Questions Answered In This 370-Page Report Include:

What will the subterranean warfare market size and trends be during 2015-2020?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the Subterranean Warfare market?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the Subterranean Warfare technologies?

Where and what are the tunnel warfare market opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

The subterranean warfare market report presents in 370 pages, 186 tables & figures, analysis of 17 current and pipeline solutions, services & technologies and 23 leading vendors. It is explicitly tailored for decision-makers in the fields of defense, homeland security and public safety industry, border security and other. The report details the subterranean warfare market, funding & legislation trends, and enables decision makers to identify business opportunities. It presents pipeline tunnel detection technologies, market size, drivers and inhibitors.

SPEAK TO ANALYST FOR CUSTOMIZATION OF BUSINESS REPORT

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609