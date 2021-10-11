Virtual Schools Market Projected to Register 12.8% CAGR to 2024 | K12, Connections Academy, Mosaica Education, Pansophic Learning, Florida Virtual School, Charter Schools USA, Lincoln Learning Solutions., Inspire Charter Schools

Global Virtual Schools Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education.

The USA takes the market share of 93.2% in 2017, followed by Canada with 3.8%. EU has a small market share of 0.83%, thought there are several market players. Japan start virtual school business since April 2015, while China start this business in Feb 2017.

K12 Inc and Connections Academy are market leader of for profit player, they take a total market share of 44% in 2017, while Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is the leader of non-profit players, it takes a market share of 11.3% in 2017.

In China, the market are dominated by non-profit player. But in the rest of global market for-profit player dominated the market and their share is enlarging.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012492800/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: K12 Inc, Connections Academy, Mosaica Education, Pansophic Learning, Florida Virtual School (FLVS), Charter Schools USA, Lincoln Learning Solutions., Inspire Charter Schools, Abbotsford Virtual School, Alaska Virtual School, Basehor-Linwood Virtual School., Acklam Grange, Illinois Virtual School (IVS), Virtual High School(VHS), Aurora College, Wey Education Schools Trust, N High School, Beijing Changping School

The global Virtual Schools market is valued at 2390 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4920 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Virtual Schools.

This report studies the Virtual Schools market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Schools market by product type and applications/end industries.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012492800/discount

Table of Content:

1 Virtual Schools Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 K12 Inc

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Virtual Schools Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 K12 Inc Virtual Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Connections Academy

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Virtual Schools Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Connections Academy Virtual Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Mosaica Education

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Virtual Schools Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mosaica Education Virtual Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Pansophic Learning

3 Global Virtual Schools Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Virtual Schools Market Size by Regions

5 North America Virtual Schools Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Virtual Schools Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Virtual Schools Revenue by Countries

8 South America Virtual Schools Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Virtual Schools by Countries

10 Global Virtual Schools Market Segment by Type

11 Global Virtual Schools Market Segment by Application

12 Global Virtual Schools Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012492800/buy/3480

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.