3D Printing Creation Software Market Growth Opportunities 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Cura, CraftWare, TinkerCAD, 3DSlash, ViewSTL and more…

3D Printing Creation Software Market



3D printing i.e. Additive Manufacturing seems like it is a 21st-century concept, but it began three decades ago. It is a group of processes used to create a three-dimensional object where multiple layers of material are placed one on top of the other to create a physical object. It uses computer-aided design (CAD) to create almost any shape or geometry with digital data from 3D models or other electronic data sources like an Additive Manufacturing File (AMF). President Obama himself acknowledged its revolutionary potential in his 2013 State of the Union Address.

Rising use of 3D models and the ability to create customized products anywhere and anytime are expected to be the biggest driver of the 3D printing and thereby 3D Printing Creation Software Market. In the short term, its biggest use is rapid prototyping of complex and customized low-volume goods. With the increase in printing speed, eliminations of object size restrictions, and favorable manufacturing economics, 3D printing will become increasingly important to average consumers in the days to come.

The key players covered in this study

Cura

CraftWare

TinkerCAD

3DSlash

ViewSTL

Repetier

FreeCAD

SketchUP

Simplify3D

Blender

Slic3r

MeshLab

OctoPrint

Meshmixer

The healthcare industry is a focus area for it. The 3D Printing Creation Software Market can help patients print custom-fit hearing aids, orthopedic implants like crowns, bridges and caps, make prosthetic limbs or personal hip/ knee replacements as per an individual’s specific needs. The 3D Printing Creation Software Market can also be utilized by schools and colleges to create 3D models of geographic regions, terrains, sculptures, or historical artefacts. This will improve the learning environment by spiking the student’s curiosity and enable them to touch, feel and see a close replica of the actual object without harming the latter.

The three main challenges for the 3D Printing Creation Software Market are those faced by 3D printers themselves – cost, speed and limited materials. While the prices of 3D printers have surely come down since their invention thirty years ago, they still cost more than $1500 on average. This makes it a difficult investment for people in developing countries with a limited disposable income. 3D printing is a very slow process which takes several hours if not days to print. This makes it unsuitable for any industry like fashion where fast-following or quick fads are the norm. It is also only feasible on thermoplastics, metals, alloys and ceramics at present, limiting its potential greatly.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Retail

Medical Devices

Art

Architecture

Engineering

Jewellery

Product Design

Research

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

