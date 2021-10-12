A-Share Listed Agricultural Machinery, Engineering Machinery And Heavy Truck Companies – Profiles And Financial Data

In 2016, total power of agricultural machinery in China reached 1.144 billion kw, increasing by 2.4% YOY. The reserve volume of heavy and medium tractors, combine harvesters, trans-planters and driers increased by 7.4%, 8.2%, 6.0% and 19.5%, respectively. The composition of equipment continued to improve. In 2016, major agricultural machinery manufacturers produced a total of 980, 927 tractors, down by 10.26% over 2015 and 106,927 harvesters, down by 4.53% over 2015. The sales of drying machinery and animal husbandry machinery increased substantially.

By the end of 2016, the reserve volume of major engineering machinery products had been 7 million. In 2015, the engineering machinery industry achieved sales revenue of CNY 457 billion, dropping from the 2014 level. Engineering machinery put into actual use was worth CNY 373.5 billion, down by 11.5% YOY from CNY 424.7 billion. Benefitting from accelerated investment in infrastructure and real estate, the sales revenue of major engineering machinery and sales of diggers both increased YOY.

In 2016, the production volume and sales volume of trucks was 2,796,709 and 2,793,403, increasing by 9% and 8% YOY, respectively. However, this is still lower than the level in 2014, suggesting that the market is still recovering. In 2016, 657,634 heavy trucks were sold, increasing by 31.31% YOY. In this regard, China’s heavy truck market has stepped out of its lows. The growth of the market is mainly due to increased fixed asset investment.

CRI projects that in the next few years, the demand for agricultural machinery will continue to rise given improved level of large-scale farming. Increased fixed asset investment led by the government will also stimulate the demand for engineering machinery and heavy trucks.

In this report, CRI analyzes 50 agricultural machinery, engineering machinery and heavy truck manufacturers listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1)financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

