A-Share Listed Audio And Visual Device Companies – Profiles And Financial Data

Audio and visual devices are equipment that displays and transmits audio and visual information, such as TVs, speakers and headphones. By the end of 2016, there had been 430 million households in China. The reserve volume of TVs was over 500 million, including 100 million smart TVs. China has 40 million cable DTV users, 50 million IPTV users and more than 100 million OTT TV boxes. In 2016, the production volume of color TV was 175 million, increasing by 8.7% YOY. The majority of TV produced was LCD TV. The sales of smart TV grew rapidly from 8.5 million in 2012 to over 40 million in 2016.

China has become a great power of producing and exporting speakers. Since 1999, the production value of major electroacoustic products has been growing at an average annual rate of over 30%, reaching CNY 210 billion in 2006. However, affected by increasing labor costs, material prices and the fluctuation of currency rates, the growth of the production value has been slowing down since 2006. Before 2014, the industry had been developing slowly while adjusting itself. Since 2014, global economic recovery, accelerating increases in Chinese residents’ income and booming online retailing have brought about significant recovery to the industry.

CRI estimates that by the end of 2021, the reserve volume of smart TVs will have exceeded 300 million. There is plenty of room to grow in the next few years and other audio and visual devices will also benefit. In this report, CRI analyzes 11 audio and visual device manufacturing enterprises listed in A-share market in China. The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1) financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

