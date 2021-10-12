Airbag Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Airbag Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

— Introduction

Global Airbag Market

Market Overview:

An airbag is a vehicle safety device designed to promptly inflate during a collision and deflate after the accident. The main purpose of these airbags to reduce the crash impact during collisions. The airbag aids in slowing down the occupant’s motion as evenly as possible in a fraction of a second during a crash scenario. Due to increase in concern about vehicle safety is expected to boost the demand for airbags in the coming years.

The significant impacting factors in the airbag market include increase in consumer awareness toward vehicle safety features, growth in automobile sector, and competition among OEMs. The market is also influenced by the rise in number of fatal road accidents and the implementation of strict safety regulations by the government to prevent increase in road accidents.

High replacement cost of airbags and low quality standards are the major factors restraining the growth of the global airbag market. Under unfortunate circumstances, airbag being a safety device, there are chances that airbag system fails, leading to death or severe injury to passengers, which is also anticipated to impede growth of the global airbag market to a significant extent.

Increase in Awareness Regarding Passive Safety

One of the significant factors driving the global airbag market is the increase in awareness towards vehicle safety features. This increased awareness has further led to customers who are willing to invest more money for safety systems in automobiles. There is an upsurge in the demand of automotive safety systems due to the increase in the road accident deaths, among which airbag system is a point of consideration, which is a key factor boosting the growth of the global airbag market.

Impact of New Car Assessment Program (NCAP)

NCAP, a key program that rates vehicles based on their safety performance and crash tests, is aiding in the growth of the airbag market. Moreover, stringent safety regulations enacted by the government is another factor influencing the growth of the airbag market. Usage of pedestrian airbags in few vehicles to protect pedestrians when they hit or collide with a moving vehicle is also anticipated to further drive the airbag market over the forecast period.

Opportunity Analysis: Honda’s 2-wheeler Airbag System

Airbags for two wheelers provides tremendous opportunity for this industry. Recently Honda announced the production of The Gold Wing equipped with motorcycle airbag system. This new system, which can help lessen the impact of injuries caused by frontal collisions.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR due to increase in demand in automobiles coupled with increase in awareness regarding road safety. Main countries contributing in the airbag market are China and Japan. Europe is a major market for passive safety systems and has a strong presence of players active in automotive safety. Moreover, extensive research activities are being conducted within the various regions which is anticipated to be a vital growth factor in the coming years

Competitive Analysis

Key leading players operating in the global airbag market includes, Autoliv Inc., Key Safety Systems Inc., Takata Corporation and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others. The market players in airbag market are undergoing tie-ups with universities and research institutes that work on safety technologies. The players in the market are adopting various business strategies which are not limited to, providing quality safety products, R&D investments and wide distribution network.

Report Highlights

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the present and future trends in the global airbag market

Focus on the various market dynamics that has an impact on the growth of the market

Recent industry trends and developments in airbag market

Focus on regulatory framework for safety in automotive

Emphasis on various stages of product lifecycle of airbag industry

Key players of the market are profiled and their recent developments, product portfolio and other business strategies are listed

Primary research findings focuses on the key trends and opportunities in the global airbag market

Key Target Audience:

Global Airbag Manufacturers

Automotive OEMs

Suppliers, Dealers and Distributors of Airbags

Research Organizations and Academia

Associations, Organization Related to Airbags

Market Research and Consulting Firms

