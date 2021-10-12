Alcoholic Beverages Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2022

The global alcoholic beverages market was valued at $1,375 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $1,594 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2016 to 2022. Alcoholic beverages are consumed in all demographics of the world, and are based on the substrates which are locally available. For instance, sparkling and fortified wines are extracted from grapes, while beers from sorghum, maize, and other spirits prepared from various plants.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Heineken Holding NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co., Pernod Ricard SA, SABMiller Ltd., United Spirits Ltd.

The expansion of global young adult population, high disposable income, and demand for premium products drive the growth of the alcoholic beverages market. However, high cost of premium/super premium products, and growth in demand for non-alcoholic beverages owing to health issues has the potential to restrict the market growth in future.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Segment by Type: Beer, Ale, Lager, Hybrid, Distilled Spirits, Rum, Whiskey, Vodka, Others, Wine, Sparkling, Fortified, Others.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Segment by Distribution channel: Convenience Stores, On Premises, Retailers, Supermarkets.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations and dynamics in the alcoholic beverages market.

In-depth analysis of alcoholic beverages market size is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2014 and 2022 are provided.

Global alcoholic beverages industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

Alcoholic beverages market share for all segments with respect to each geography is detailed in the report.

Industry analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the alcoholic beverages industry trends.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Alcoholic Beverages MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Alcoholic Beverages MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Alcoholic Beverages MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

