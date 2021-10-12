Aluminum Extrusion Market Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Forecast to 2027

Aluminum extrusion is the process of shaping aluminum by forcing it to flow it through a small opening generally through a die. Extruded aluminum emerges as elongated material with the same profile as die. The broad scope of application for aluminum extruded across various industries such as automotive and aircraft due to its light weight, corrosion free, and excellent conductivity properties. The aluminum extrusion market is experiencing high demand due to the high rate of adoption by the automotive industry.

Aluminum extrusion products are replacing steel products due to its better physical qualities. Various industries like automotive and construction are adopting aluminum extruded products to make lightweight products. Factors such as recyclable property, lightweight, and better conductivity are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of the aluminum extrusion market in the coming years. However, the non-uniform structure of the extruded material is anticipated to restrict the market growth.

The “Global Aluminum Extrusion Market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aluminum extrusion industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global aluminum extrusion market with detailed market segmentation by product type, product finishing, end-user and geography. The global aluminum extrusion market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the aluminum extrusion market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the aluminum extrusion industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aluminum extrusion market based on product type, product finishing, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Aluminum extrusion market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting aluminum extrusion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the aluminum extrusion market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the aluminum extrusion market are Galco Group, Banco Aluminium Ltd, Norsk Hydro Asa, Arconic, Constellium, Gulf Extrusions, Barrak Al-Fares, Capital Aluminium Extrusions Limited, Hindalco-Novelis, and Aluminium Products Company among others.

