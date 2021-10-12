Kenneth Research has introduced a new study on ‘Artificial Intelligence Strategy Of Tencent’ which explores the market trends, growth drivers and restraints, elaborative information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period.

Tencent is a member of the Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent trio of Chinese internet giants (together termed BAT) who are competing vigorously to prepare for the AI economy. Tencent’s AI ambitions over the next few years are defined by a strategy called “Make AI Everywhere.” This report discusses Tencent’s organizational development, product strategy, application areas, and investments in light of this strategy, and analyzes how it is implementing this vision.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085072

Table of Contents

1.Tencent’s Basic Operating Model

2.Organizational Development and AI Team

2.1 Organizational Resource Integration

2.2 AI Teams

2.2.1 Tencent AI Lab

2.2.2 Youtu Lab

2.3 Public Security

2.4 Facial Recognition

2.5 Online Content Review

2.6 Smart Retail

2.6.1 WeChat AI

3.Tencent’s AI Products and Technologies

3.1 The Six Resources of Tencent’s AI Ecosystem

3.2 AI Products

3.2.1 Smart Hardware

3.2.2 Smart Hiring

4.Tencent’s AI Accelerator and Investment Strategy

4.1 AI Accelerator

4.2 Tencent’s AI Investment Strategy

MIC Perspective

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

List of Tables

Table 1 Basic Information on Tencent

Table 2 Organizational Structure of Tencent

Table 3 Applications of Tencent AI Lab

Table 4 Research Plans of Tencent AI Lab

Table 5 Shared Technologies on the Tencent Open AI Platform

Table 6 Smart Hardware Application Scenarios

Table 7 Investment Targets of Tencent’s AI Accelerator

Table 8 Tencent’s AI Investment Strategy

List of Figures

Figure 1 The Grandeye Security Platform

Figure 2 Facial Recognition Verification Process

Figure 3 Youtu’s AI Applications in Smart Retail

Figure 4 The Six Resources of Tencent’s AI Ecosystem

Figure 5 Smart Hardware Program15

Figure 6 Features of Tencent’s Smart Recruitment Technology

Get Compete Access of Study Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085072

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609