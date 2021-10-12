Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Oculus, Qualcomm, Cyber Glove systems, Microsoft, Vuzix and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) Market
Virtual Reality (VR) is an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real-life environment or situation. Augmented Reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it. In 2018, the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) market size was 16100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 777900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 62.4% during 2019-2025.
Augmented reality and virtual reality are inverse reflections of one in another with what each technology seeks to accomplish and deliver for the user. Virtual reality offers a digital recreation of a real-life setting, while augmented reality delivers virtual elements as an overlay to the real world.
The key players covered in this study
Oculus
Qualcomm
Cyber Glove systems
Microsoft Corporation
Vuzix
Samsung Electronics
Infinity Augmented Reality
Eon Reality
Google
This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) development in United States, Europe and China.
Market analysis by product type
Augmented Reality Devices
Virtual Reality Devices
Projects and Display Wall
Market analysis by market
Commercial
Consumer
Aerospace and Defense
Medical
Others
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
