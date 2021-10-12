Bio-Banking 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Bio-banking refers to the process by which samples of bodily fluid or tissue are collected for research use to improve our understanding of health and disease (see ‘Types of bio-banking sample’). Other information, such as height, weight and questions about things that may have a bearing on health (e.g. family history and lifestyle) may also be recorded at the same time, to provide the context for the samples. Often the samples are kept indefinitely or for several years, depending on the study, so that long term future research can be carried out.
In 2018, the global Bio-Banking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Bio-Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bio-Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher
Beckman Coulter
Panasonic
SOL Group
Promega
Merck
Greiner Bio One
Chart Industries
Brooks Life Science
Tecan Group
QIAGEN
BD
Lifeline Scientific
Hamilton
So-Low
TTP Labtech Ltd
Biolife Solutions
DNA Genotek
Custom Biogenic Systems
LVL Technologies
BioRep
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Population Based Biobank
Disease-Oriented Biobank
Market segment by Application, split into
Therapeutic
Research
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bio-Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bio-Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
