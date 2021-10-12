Burn Care Market Comprehensive analysis 2019: Prominent players are Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M, BSN medical, Integra LifeSciences, And others

The “Global Burn Care Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user, and geography. The global burn care market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading burn care market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The term “burn” associated with the burning injury that are considered as a severe skin damage that causes the affected skin cells to die. The burns can be healed or recover without serious health consequences, depending on the cause and degree of injury. More serious burns required immediate emergency medical care to prevent complications. The burn care products are used to prevent the complications such as, control pain, prevent infection, remove dead tissue, reduce scarring risk and regain function.

The burn care market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising incidence of minor burn injuries, rising demand for minimally invasive and cosmetic procedures and increasing demand for skin grafts. However, advancements in burn care products and management is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the burn care market.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the burn care market include, Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M, BSN medical, Integra LifeSciences, ConvaTec Group PLC, KCI Licensing, Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Hollister Incorporated and among others.

The report also includes the profiles of key burn care companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Segmentation

The global burn care market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user.

Based on product, the burn care market is segmented as,

biologics,

advanced dressings,

traditional burn care products and others.

The traditional burn care products segment further bifurcated into tapes and dressings.

On the basis of end user, the burn care market is segmented into

hospitals,

clinics,

home care settings and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global burn care market based on product, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The burn care market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the burn care market in the coming years, due to growing demand for burn care products, increasing awareness among people about the available burn care and treatment options in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of minor burn injuries in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting burn care market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the burn care market in these regions.

