CARBON FIBER RESIN MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Carbon Fiber Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Carbon Fiber Resin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

BASF SE

Huntsman

Alpha Owens-Corning

Hexion

Kukdo Chemical

Olin

Ashland

Aliancys

Polynt S.P.A.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PAN Based Carbon Fiber

Pitch Based Carbon Fiber

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aviation

Car

Robot

Material

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market Research Report 2018

1 Carbon Fiber Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fiber Resin

1.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 PAN Based Carbon Fiber

1.2.3 Pitch Based Carbon Fiber

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Carbon Fiber Resin Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Aviation

1.3.3 Car

1.3.4 Robot

1.3.5 Material

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Carbon Fiber Resin (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Carbon Fiber Resin Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 3M

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 3M Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 BASF SE

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 BASF SE Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Huntsman

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Huntsman Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Alpha Owens-Corning

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Alpha Owens-Corning Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Hexion

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Hexion Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Kukdo Chemical

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Kukdo Chemical Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Olin

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Carbon Fiber Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Olin Carbon Fiber Resin Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

