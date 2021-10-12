Chia Seed Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Chia Seed Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Chia Seed – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Chia is edible seed of Salvia hispanica, flowering plant in the mint family native to Central America, as well as the related Salvia columbariae of southwest United States and Mexico. Chia seeds are oval, gray-colored with black and white spots, with a diameter around 1 millimetre (0.04 in). The seeds are hydrophilic, absorbing up to 12 times their weight in liquid when soaked and developing a mucilaginous coating that gives chia-based creams and beverages a distinctive gel texture. Chia seeds on average contain 6% water, 42% carbohydrates, 16% protein, and 31% fat. The fatty acids of chia seed oil are highly unsaturated, with linoleic acid (17-26% of total fat) and linolenic acid (50-57%) as the major fats. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acid and the B vitamins, thiamin and niacin.

The oil segment is expected to account for a revenue share of about 18% by 2025. Revenue from the grounded segment in the global chia seed market is expected to increase at a relatively moderate CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value.

The global Chia Seed market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Chia Seed market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Chia Seed in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Chia Seed in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Chia Seed market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Chia Seed market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Sesajal SA De CV

Bioglan

Nutiva

Navitas Naturals

Spectrum Naturals

Benexia

Chia Bia Slovakia

The Chia

Vega Produce

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4120049-global-chia-seed-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

By Origin

Organic

Conventional

By Color

Black

White

Brown

By Form

Whole

Grounded

Oil

Market size by End User

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Nutritional and Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4120049-global-chia-seed-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chia Seed Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Chia Seed Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Organic

1.4.3 Conventional

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Chia Seed Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Personal Care Products and Cosmetics

1.5.3 Animal Feed and Pet Food

1.5.4 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements

1.5.5 Food and Beverages

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Chia Seed Market Size

2.1.1 Global Chia Seed Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Chia Seed Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Chia Seed Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Chia Seed Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Chia Seed Revenue by Regions

……

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sesajal SA De CV

11.1.1 Sesajal SA De CV Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Sesajal SA De CV Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Sesajal SA De CV Chia Seed Products Offered

11.1.5 Sesajal SA De CV Recent Development

11.2 Bioglan

11.2.1 Bioglan Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Bioglan Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Bioglan Chia Seed Products Offered

11.2.5 Bioglan Recent Development

11.3 Nutiva

11.3.1 Nutiva Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Nutiva Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Nutiva Chia Seed Products Offered

11.3.5 Nutiva Recent Development

11.4 Navitas Naturals

11.4.1 Navitas Naturals Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Navitas Naturals Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Navitas Naturals Chia Seed Products Offered

11.4.5 Navitas Naturals Recent Development

11.5 Spectrum Naturals

11.5.1 Spectrum Naturals Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Spectrum Naturals Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Spectrum Naturals Chia Seed Products Offered

11.5.5 Spectrum Naturals Recent Development

11.6 Benexia

11.6.1 Benexia Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Benexia Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Benexia Chia Seed Products Offered

11.6.5 Benexia Recent Development

11.7 Chia Bia Slovakia

11.7.1 Chia Bia Slovakia Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Chia Bia Slovakia Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Chia Bia Slovakia Chia Seed Products Offered

11.7.5 Chia Bia Slovakia Recent Development

11.8 The Chia

11.8.1 The Chia Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 The Chia Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 The Chia Chia Seed Products Offered

11.8.5 The Chia Recent Development

11.9 Vega Produce

11.9.1 Vega Produce Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Vega Produce Chia Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Vega Produce Chia Seed Products Offered

11.9.5 Vega Produce Recent Development



Continued…..

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4120049-global-chia-seed-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)