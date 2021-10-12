Cognitive Computing Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast To 2025

Cognitive Computing is defined as the technology based on the principle of artificial intelligence, signal processing, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) among others technology. It brings human like intelligence for a many business applications which will include big data. Cognitive Computing is a well-known technology basically specialized for processing and analyzing large and unstructured datasets. The major drivers of the cognitive computing market are the advancements in computing platforms like cloud, mobile, and big data analytics which will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is increasing cost of installing cognitive computing systems and the government and compliance issues may hamper the cognitive computing market. However, the increasing big and complex datasets, rise in the adoption of cloud-based technology will create new opportunities in the market of cognitive computing in the forecast period.

The “Global Cognitive Computing Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cognitive computing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global cognitive computing market with detailed market segmentation by technology, deployment type, enterprise size, application, and geography. The global cognitive computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cognitive computing market based on technology, deployment type, enterprise size, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall cognitive computing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Saffron Technology

2. Cognitive Scale

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. Cold Light

5. Google

6. IBM

7. Palantir

8. Numenta

9. Vicarious

10. Enterra Solutions

Also, key cognitive computing market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

