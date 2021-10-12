Consumer Telematics Market Projected to Register 32.5% CAGR to 2023 | Verizon, Harman, TomTom, AT&T, Vodafone Group PLC, Ford Motors Co., BMW, Telefonica, MiX Telematics etc

Consumer telematics are communication technologies and services enabling transfer of large amounts of data in and out of passenger vehicles in real-time. This provides consumers in-vehicle services, global positioning System (GPS) navigation, traffic information, local search (for example, for petrol pumps / gas stations or restaurants) and concierge services. Passenger cars manufactured today offer unique connectivity solutions for better monitoring and tracking. The market is driven by amplified market penetration of smart phones, supportive governmental regulations which call for higher safety and security measures, growing demand for superior driving experience, lowered connectivity cost, and high speed internet technologies such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE). According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Telematics market will register a 32.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25000 million by 2023, from US$ 4630 million in 2017.

Leading Consumer Telematics Market Players:

Verizon, Harman, TomTom, AT&T, Vodafone Group PLC, Ford Motors Co., BMW, Telefonica, MiX Telematics, Trimble Navigation Limited

Global Consumer Telematics Market Analysis to 2023 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Consumer Telematics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on Consumer Telematics Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region.

Segmentation by product type:

Solutions

Service

Segmentation by application:

Car(Owned and Rental Based)

Insurance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Vehicle manufacturers/dealers

Government agencies

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Consumer Telematics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Consumer Telematics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Consumer Telematics Market from 2018 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Consumer Telematics Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Consumer Telematics Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

