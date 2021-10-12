Content Marketing Software Systems Market Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers Oracle, Curata, Sprinklr, Adobe, Uberflip, Alma Media, Contently, Divvyhq and Vendasta

Content marketing software enables marketing professionals with various content related tasks such as creation, publishing, distribution, tracking and sourcing during a marketing campaign. The content marketing software aids in attracting new customers, generate leads and expand their customer base. Further, it also helps businesses to centralize all the upstream marketing process. Content marketing software is extensively used across different industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & Telecom, retail, entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and other industries.

With the increasing popularity of smartphones and digitization the content marketing software is experiencing a high demand for more efficient software solutions. The key market players like Salesforce and Oracle are shifting their focus on the development of new and efficient solutions. The increase in the adoption rate by the business to engage the customer is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of this market. Moreover, factors such as lack of skills and time constraints are the major factor that may limit the growth of the market.

Top Companies profiled in Content Marketing Software Systems Market:

1. Oracle

2. Curata, Inc.

3. Salesforce.com, Inc.

4. Sprinklr Inc.

5. Adobe

6. Uberflip

7. Alma Media

8. Contently

9. DivvyHQ

10. Vendasta

The “Global Content Marketing Software Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the content marketing software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global content marketing software market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, content type, end-user industry and geography. The global content marketing software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the content marketing software market.

