Courier Express and Parcel Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

CEP services are provided on a door-to-door basis. A courier is a company or person who delivers mail, messages and parcels.

China, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the market. Factors such as the rise in demand for retail products and the economic growth of China and India, are driving the market’s growth in APAC. With substantial focus towards the development of organized retail and e-commerce, the demand for CEP services in APAC will witness massive growth in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Courier Express and Parcel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.