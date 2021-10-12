Digital Insurance Platform Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2025

Digital insurance platform is a specially designed tool that is utilized for easing the process of issuing insurance to individuals or enterprise by using new technologies. The digital insurance platform allows the organizations to provide tailored products to their customers according to their needs and thus facilitate in providing improved customer experience. Digital insurance platform is widely used by insurance companies, third-party administrators and brokers and aggregators.

The digital insurance platform market is experiencing a high demand as the insurance companies are adopting new technologies in order to provide a better customer experience. further, the increase in adoption of new technologies by insurers and the growing popularity of cloud-based solutions are the major factors expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the high cost of the solution and need for technical assistance is anticipated to hinder the growth of the digital insurance platform market.

Top Companies profiled in Digital Insurance Platform Market:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Microsoft

3. Oracle

4. SAP

5. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6. Cognizant

7. DXC Technology Company

8. Infosys Limited

9. Pegasystems, Inc.

10. Appian

The “Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital insurance platform market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global digital insurance platform market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, platform type, end-user and geography. The global digital insurance platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital insurance platform.

