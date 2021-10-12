E-commerce Payment Market Growth with New Projects and Investment Analysis, Trends, Competitive Market Share by Major Companies PayPal Holdings, Amazon Payments, CCBill, WePay, Alipay, Visa, MasterCard Incorporated, Stripe

Global e-commerce payment market is expected to grow from US$ 24.26 Bn in 2017 to US$ 64.69 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2018 and 2025.

E-commerce payment market is experiencing growth all across the globe, with the rising preference for making online payments due to the availability of several payment methods. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smartphones and availability of internet is also propelling the e-commerce payment market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of banking population and digitalization, the e-commerce payment market is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of e-commerce payment market based on type and industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional e-commerce payment market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By industry segment, service industry & others accounted for the largest share of the e-commerce payment market in 2017; whereas electronics & media is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in this report includes, PayPal Holdings, Inc.; Amazon Payments, Inc.; CCBill, LLC; and WePay Inc.; Alipay; Visa, Inc.; MasterCard Incorporated; Stripe Inc.; American Express Company; and UnionPay International Co., Ltd. among others.

The Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions in e-commerce payment market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to the presence of youth population. Also, rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific with significant growth in spending capacity will propel the growth for e-commerce payment market. The Asia Pacific is a diverse region, both in terms of culture as well as online payments. China, India and Australia’s sizable credit card base offers a robust foundation for advancement in e-commerce. Owing to this, several global online merchants are willing to invest in this region. From SMART Money and Globe GCash in Malaysia to Alipay and Unipay in China, there are various solutions that are enabling the online merchants to connect and open their businesses to shoppers in Asia Pacific.

