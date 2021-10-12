E-Passports 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
E-passports are used to authenticate the identity of a traveler during international travels. This technology stores data about the traveler on a smart chip, which bears a unique identification number, and a digital signature.
In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period.
In 2018, the global e-Passports market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global e-Passports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-Passports development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gemalto
Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing
India Security Press
Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing
Bundesdruckerei
Japan National Printing Bureau
Goznak
Casa da Moeda do Brasil
Canadian Bank Note
Royal Mint of Spain
Polish Security Printing Works
Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato
Iris Corporation Berhad
Semlex Group
Veridos
Morpho
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ordinary E-passport
Service & Diplomatic E-Passport
Market segment by Application, split into
Adults
Children
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global e-Passports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the e-Passports development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global e-Passports Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Ordinary E-passport
1.4.3 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global e-Passports Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Adults
1.5.3 Children
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 e-Passports Market Size
2.2 e-Passports Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 e-Passports Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 e-Passports Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Gemalto
12.1.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 e-Passports Introduction
12.1.4 Gemalto Revenue in e-Passports Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.2 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing
12.2.1 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 e-Passports Introduction
12.2.4 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Revenue in e-Passports Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Recent Development
12.3 India Security Press
12.3.1 India Security Press Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 e-Passports Introduction
12.3.4 India Security Press Revenue in e-Passports Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 India Security Press Recent Development
12.4 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing
12.4.1 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 e-Passports Introduction
12.4.4 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Revenue in e-Passports Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Recent Development
12.5 Bundesdruckerei
12.5.1 Bundesdruckerei Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 e-Passports Introduction
12.5.4 Bundesdruckerei Revenue in e-Passports Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bundesdruckerei Recent Development
Continued…….
