Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle, Head Movement and End User- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

The global electric toothbrush market was valued at $2,200 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $3,770 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Electric toothbrush has witnessed increasing popularity in the resent decade, due to rise in awareness towards oral hygiene among people and increase in oral complications across the world. Moreover, electric toothbrush helps in effective removal of plaque and calculus from the oral cavity as compared to the manual toothbrush, thereby reducing oral problems such as gum diseases and tooth decay. In addition, the use of soft bristles in electric toothbrush helps in fighting tooth sensitivity. FOREO created ISSA, a unique electric toothbrush made of non-irritating silicon bristles, which reduce the pain caused by brushing in sensitive areas of oral cavity.

The key players operating in electric toothbrush market are Colgate Palmolive, Panasonic, FOREO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter and Gamble Co., Water Pik, Inc., Mornwell, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic, JSB Healthcare.

The report segments the global electric toothbrush market on the basis of bristle type, head movement, end user and geography. Bristles can be segmented into soft bristles and nanometer bristles. Based on the head movement, electric toothbrushes are classified into rotation/oscillation and sonic/side-to-side. The end users of the industry are broadly divided into adult and children. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2016, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 76% of the global electric toothbrush industry, in terms of value, owing to increase in popularity of the electric toothbrush and high disposable income in this region. Asia-pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, owing to rise in oral health awareness.

