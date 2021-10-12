Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Report 2019: Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2027

theinsightpartners.com Adds Latest Report Titled On:- Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Chemicals, Materials); Application (Semiconductor & IC, Printed Circuit Board (PCBs), Memory Disks, General Metal Finishing, Others)

Global “Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market” report (2019 – 2027) looking into the present-day industry tendency related to the demand, supply, and sales with respect to latest improvement. The analysis represents the comprehensive information about future prospects, industry policies and regulations implemented in each region. The global Electronic Chemicals and Materials market size is analyzed based on four segments – Leading Manufactures, end-users, product type and regions.

Competitive Analysis: The report includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Electronic Chemicals and Materials market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

KMG Chemicals

Merck KGaA

The Dow Chemical Company

Market is segmented as follows-

The global electronic chemicals and materials market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as chemicals and materials. The chemicals market is further sub segmented as general acids and bases, wet chemicals such as acetone, methyl ethyl ketone, methanol and others, plating chemicals, and chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries. The material market is sub segmented as silicon wafers, printed circuit board (PCB) laminates, photoresists, low-k dielectrics, dopants, auxiliary materials, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as semiconductor & IC, printed circuit board (PCBs), memory disks, general metal finishing (metal polishers, post treatment slurries), and others.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

