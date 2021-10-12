Enterprise IP Management Software Market Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Market Effect Factors Analysis, Competitive Landscape – Anaqua, Cardinal IP, CPA Global Limited, FlexTrac, Gridlogics, IPfolio, Lecorpio, Patrix, Patsnap, WebTMS

Enterprise IP management software is an automation system for modern corporate that supports in the tracking of patents, trademarks, copyrights and IP. The software facilitates paperless work and is used by corporates that aims to frame an advanced IT infrastructure and system. This software enables the corporate’s IPR Departments, to perform periodic activities easily, efficiently, effectively and accurately. APAC is largest contributor of Enterprise IP management software, followed by North America and Europe, while Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to witness comparatively slow growth owing to lack of initiatives by the government to protect and encourage IPR. Global Enterprise IP management software market is expected to grow from US$ 4.12 billion in 2016 to US$ 16.51 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.90% between 2017 and 2025.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by type, services and end-user industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user segment the market is segment into BFSI, Information & Technology, automotive, aerospace & defense, research institutes and others. Information and Technology industry accounted for the largest share of the Enterprise IP management software market in 2016; whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in enterprise IP management software market include Anaqua, Inc., Cardinal IP, CPA Global Limited, FlexTrac, Gridlogics, Inc., IPfolio, Lecorpio LLC, Patrix, Patsnap and WebTMS, among others.

The report aims to provide an overview of global enterprise IP management software market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current enterprise IP management software market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

APAC is one of the prominent regions in enterprise IP management software market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable patent application filling by varied industries in the coming years. Other developed economies in North America and Europe are also expected to grow with a significant growth in innovation. Whereas the Middle Eastern and South American countries are expected to witness flat growth trend in the coming years.

