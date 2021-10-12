Europe Fuel Card Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Europe Fuel Card Market by Type (Branded, Universal and Merchant), and Application (Fuel Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, Toll Charge and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Europe and regional/market. The Europe Fuel Card market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Fuel cards provide various benefits to fleet vendors by capturing low-level data on mileage of vehicles, the gallons of fuel filled, and the need for servicing the vehicle. Fuel card service providers have started to embed the telematics interface and robust reporting facilities as standard product offerings to improve fleet management productivity. Moreover, there are various forms in which fuel cards are available, which include branded fuel cards, universal fuel cards, and merchant cards. The merchant fuel cards are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the Europe fuel card market include growing penetration of digital transactions, rising need of improved fuel management, and trending fuel card adoption in the transportation and logistics industries across Europe. However, security concerns related to fleet cards such as fuel card skimming, and fraudulent transactions are anticipated to hamper the Europe fuel card market growth. Furthermore, increased growth for prepaid cards, contactless card payments and technological innovations in fuel cards are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

The Europe fuel card market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into branded, universal, and merchant. Depending on application, it is categorized into fuel refill, parking, vehicle service, toll charge and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe.

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the Europe fuel card market such as BP p.l.c, Engen Petroleum Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, FirstRand Bank Limited, FleetCor Technologies, Inc., Libya Oil Holdings Ltd., Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell plc, U.S. Bancorp, and WEX, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe fuel card market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the Europe fuel card market size is provided.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the Europe fuel card market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Branded

– Universal

– Merchant

BY APPLICATION

– Fuel Refill

– Parking

– Vehicle Service

– Toll Charge

– Others

BY COUNTRY

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– BP p.l.c.

– Engen Petroleum Ltd.

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– FirstRand Bank Limited

– FleetCor Technologies, Inc.

– Libya Oil Holdings Ltd.

– Puma Energy

– Royal Dutch Shell plc

– U.S. Bancorp

– WEX, Inc.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Key Player Positioning

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Need for improved fuel management

3.4.1.2. Penetration of digital transaction solutions

3.4.1.3. Growing transportation and logistics industry

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Dearth of security measures

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Growing prepaid and contactless card industry

3.4.3.2. Technological innovations in fuel cards

CHAPTER 4: FUEL CARD MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Branded Cards

4.2.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Universal Cards

4.3.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Merchant Cards

4.4.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: FUEL CARD MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Fuel Refill

5.2.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Parking

5.3.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Vehicle Service

5.4.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Toll Charge

5.5.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: FUEL CARD MARKET, BY COUNTRY

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2. UK

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Germany

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. France

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5. Italy

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.6. Rest of Europe

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by application

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. BP P.L.C.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. Engen Petroleum Ltd.

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Business performance

7.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. FirstRand Bank Limited

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. FleetCor Technologies, Inc.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Business performance

7.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. Libya Oil Holdings Ltd.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. Puma Energy

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Business performance

7.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segments

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.8.5. Business performance

7.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. U.S. Bancorp

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Operating business segments

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.9.5. Business performance

7.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.10. WEX Inc.

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Operating business segments

7.10.4. Product portfolio

7.10.5. Business performance

7.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

[email protected]…..

