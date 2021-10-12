Event Management as a Service 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

“Event Management as a Service Market”

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Event Management as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

The process of organizing an event for a target audience is known as event management. Event management software has a set of features that help organizers plan, execute, and monitor events. Cloud-based event management software is defined as event management as a service.

The social networking site twitter dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share. Twitter has an increased customer reach which induces event organizers to update event-related information on the site. Twitter also helps in improving the marketing of events and allows event management professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices of the event management industry.

The corporate organizations segment dominated the global event management as a service market. This segment comprises corporations, media organizations, associations, event management agencies, trade shows, and educational institutes where professionals use events for product launches, conferences and seminars, company outings, dinners, and team building.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4001525-global-event-management-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

In 2018, the global Event Management as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Event Management as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Management as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lanyon

Cvent

Etouches

Eventbrite

Eventzilla

Regpack

XING Events

Bizzabo

CadmiumCD

Certain

Dean Evans and Associates

Profit Systems

iRez Systems

KweekWeek

Lyyti

Member Solutions

PlanetReg

Planning Pod

RegPoint Solutions

ReServe Interactive

Ungerboeck Systems International

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4298132

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations and NGOs

Individual Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Event Management as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Event Management as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001525-global-event-management-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Event Management as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Facebook

1.4.3 Twitter

1.4.4 LinkedIn

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Event Management as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Corporate Organizations

1.5.3 Public Organizations and NGOs

1.5.4 Individual Users

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Event Management as a Service Market Size

2.2 Event Management as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Event Management as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Event Management as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Lanyon

12.1.1 Lanyon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Event Management as a Service Introduction

12.1.4 Lanyon Revenue in Event Management as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Lanyon Recent Development

12.2 Cvent

12.2.1 Cvent Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Event Management as a Service Introduction

12.2.4 Cvent Revenue in Event Management as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cvent Recent Development

12.3 Etouches

12.3.1 Etouches Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Event Management as a Service Introduction

12.3.4 Etouches Revenue in Event Management as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Etouches Recent Development

12.4 Eventbrite

12.4.1 Eventbrite Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Event Management as a Service Introduction

12.4.4 Eventbrite Revenue in Event Management as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Eventbrite Recent Development

12.5 Eventzilla

12.5.1 Eventzilla Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Event Management as a Service Introduction

12.5.4 Eventzilla Revenue in Event Management as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Eventzilla Recent Development

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com