Express Delivery 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Express delivery services include delivery of parcels and documents to different customers, such as retail customers, business customers, and government agencies. The parcel and documents delivered using express delivery depend upon the weight of the parcel and the distance of the destination. Shipping charges include both, the distance of the destination and the weight of the parcel. Express delivery is a time-bound delivery, where the shipment is delivered on the same day or within 1-2 days. Express delivery service vendors provide services to deliver shipments only up to a certain distance. In addition, the vendors in this market provide value-added services for differentiating their services.
The B2B end-user segment accounted for the major shares of the express delivery market. The provision of serivces such as exchange of documents, business letters, and exchange of goods and the increased dependence of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
In 2018, the global Express Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Express Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Express Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
United Parcel Service (UPS)
FedEx
Deutsche Post DHL
TNT
United States Postal Service (USPS)
Aramex
Deppon
A1 Express
KY Express
SF Express
EMS
YT Express
STO Express
Yunda
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Trading
Offline Trading
Market segment by Application, split into
B2B
B2C
C2C
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Express Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Express Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
