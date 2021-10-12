Fresh Meat Packaging Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2023

Meat packaging is done to deliver fresh, protected, and highest standard of hygienic food. For bulk supply as well as end use consumption, fresh meat requires presence of oxygen to maintain color for consumer appeal. Though fresh meat has shorter shelf life, it is very important to choose the correct packaging as well as packaging material in order to keep the food hygienic for a long period of time. Processed products require more sophisticated and extensive packaging as it will be stored at higher temperatures for longer periods than refrigerated products. Primary function of meat packaging is to resist physical and chemical changes, protection against microbes, and to present the product to consumer in an attractive manner. Reduced transportation cost, economy of scale, increased shelf life, better inventory, minimization of weight loss due to evaporation and palatability due to controlled aging are some of the major advantages of effective fresh meat packaging.

Market Size & Forecast

The global fresh meat packaging market is anticipated to reach USD 99 billion by the end of 2023, witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 4% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.

Pork segment is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the increased consumption of pork meat across the globe. In North-America region, pork production will climb this year to a record 23.9 Billion pounds in terms of volume and beef output will drop 1.7 percent to 23.9 Billion pound. Poultry product segment is believed to expand at higher pace over the forecast period i.e.2016-2023.

North America is the largest market for meat packaging followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to show a strong growth due to rising personal disposable income coupled with rise in the consumption of beef, pork and other meat products.

Global fresh meat market is marked with intense competition due to the presence of large number of big and small firms. Market players are adopting mergers and acquisitions, new product launches and partnerships and expansions as key strategies to ensure their growth in the global market.

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Segmentation

By Packaging

Deep dive analysis has been conducted on the following packaging segments:-

Flexible Plastic Meat Packaging

polyethylene (PE)

polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)

polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Rigid Plastic Meat Packaging

Metal Meat Packaging

Others Meat Packaging

By Layer

Different layer packaging is available in the market depending upon the shelf life of the meat product, a deep study has been carried out on the following layer segment:-

Monolayer

3-layer

5-layer

7-layer

9-layer

By Packaging Format

Based on the packaging format, the global fresh meat packaging market is mainly segmented into the following categories:-

MAP

VTP

VSP

By Meat Type

Study has been carried out on the following meat segments:-

Beef

Pork

Poultry

By Distribution Channel

Report includes the research of following distribution channels:-

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Grocery stores

Online retailing

Departmental stores

Others

By Region

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand of convenience food due to time constraints along with the rising environmental concerns such as global warming which is forcing the manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly techniques for fresh meat packaging is expected to drive the global market over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.

Increase in the global population coupled with advancement in the packaging technology has increased the demand for fresh meat packaging products across the globe.

Rapid urbanization in developing economies such as India, Brazil and China has increased the demand for convenience products due to increasing personal disposable income; these are anticipated to be the major region to flourish the demand for fresh meat packaging product over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.

Environmental issues such as recyclability and sustainability and rising health concerns are some of factors that are anticipated to restrain the global fresh meat packaging market.

Key Players

Film Convertors

Bemis Company, Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Amcor Ltd

Crown Holdings

Nuconic Packaging Llc

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Reynolds Group

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

By Packaging Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Packaging Format Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Layer Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Distribution Channel Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Meat Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Regions

Global Fresh Meat Packaging market has been studied on countries and regions like:

North America (U.S., Canada) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Western and Eastern Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Western Europe, Russia Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand & Rest of Asia) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Rest of World Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

