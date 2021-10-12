Global Agriculture Drone Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2021
Agriculture Drone Market (Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid, Data Management, Imaging Software, and Data Analysis) for Field mapping, Variable Rate Application (VRA), Crop Scouting, Crop Spraying, Livestock, Agriculture Photography and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2021
The report analyzes and forecast agriculture drone market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD Million). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the agriculture drone market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the agriculture drone market on a global level.
The report gives a transparent view of the agriculture drone market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operative in agriculture drone market. To understand the competitive landscape of agriculture drone market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, application and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.
The study provides a crucial view on the agriculture drone by segmenting the market based on type, component, application and region. All the type, application, segments of agriculture drone market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. In term of type, agriculture drone market classified into fixed wing, rotary blade, hybrid, data management, imaging software, data analysis others. Component wise agriculture drone market is bifurcated into controller system, propulsion systems, camera systems, the navigation system, batteries and others. Based on application, global agriculture drone market is segmented into field mapping, variable rate application (VRA), crop scouting, crop spraying, livestock, agriculture photography and others. The regional segmentation comprises of present and forecast demand in Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America for agriculture drone market.
The competitive profiling of key players of agriculture drone market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments and product presented by them which can help in assessing competition in the market Key market players include GoPro, Google, Boeing DJI, Trimble Navigation Ltd., DroneDeploy, AgEagle LLC, AeroVironment, Inc., Agribotix LLC, AutoCopter Corp., 3DR, HoneyComb Corp., Parrot SA and Yamaha Motor.
The report segment of global agriculture drone market as follows:
Global Agriculture Drone Market: Type Segment Analysis
Hardware
Fixed wing
Rotary blade
Hybrid
Software
Data management
Imaging software
Data analysis
Others
Global Agriculture Drone Market: Component Segment Analysis
Controller system
Propulsion systems
Camera systems
Navigation System
Batteries
others
Global Agriculture Drone Market: Application Segment Analysis
Field mapping
Variable rate application (VRA)
Crop scouting
Crop spraying
Livestock
Agriculture photography
Others
Global Agriculture Drone Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Chapter 1. Preface
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Agriculture Drone Market: Industry Analysis
Chapter 4. Global Agriculture Drone Market: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5. Global Agriculture Drone Market: Product Overview
Chapter 6. Global Agriculture Drone Market: Application Overview
Chapter 7. Global Agriculture Drone Market: Regional Analysis
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
Continued…………………….
