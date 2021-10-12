Global automotive smart antenna market is valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Smart antennas also known as digital antenna arrays or multiple antennas that are used to identify spatial signal signatures such as the direction of arrival (DOA) of the signal in vehicles. Increasing installation of safety and convenience features in light and heavy-duty vehicles, and growing advancements in the field of vehicle electronics is expected to promote the growth of the market. According to global strategy by the United Nations’ Decade of Action for Road Safety is expected to reduce fatalities and injuries by 50 per cent by 2020 through advanced safety features in vehicles. Thus, growing advancement in automotive sector is also driving the market growth.

The regional analysis of global automotive smart antenna market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global automotive smart antenna market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging automotive market players in North America is promoting the growth of the market.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082321

The leading market players mainly include-

Continental

Denso

Te Connectivity

Hella

Laird

Yokowo

Harada

Schaffner

Kathrein

Ficosa

Harman

Hirschmann Car Communication

MD Electronik

HUF Hülsbeck & Fürst

Wisi Group

The report on global Automotive Smart Antenna market includes Frequency, Component, Vehicle and Electric Vehicle segments. Frequency segment is divided into High Frequency, Very High Frequency and Ultra High Frequency, Component segment includes Transceivers, Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and Others, Vehicle is further categorized into Light Duty Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Electric Vehicle is divided into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Frequency:

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

By Component:

Transceivers

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Others (Connectors, Wiring Harness, Digital Bus)

By Vehicle:

Light Duty Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Global automotive smart antenna market is valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Smart antennas also known as digital antenna arrays or multiple antennas that are used to identify spatial signal signatures such as the direction of arrival (DOA) of the signal in vehicles. Increasing installation of safety and convenience features in light and heavy-duty vehicles, and growing advancements in the field of vehicle electronics is expected to promote the growth of the market. According to global strategy by the United Nations’ Decade of Action for Road Safety is expected to reduce fatalities and injuries by 50 per cent by 2020 through advanced safety features in vehicles. Thus, growing advancement in automotive sector is also driving the market growth.

The regional analysis of global automotive smart antenna market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global automotive smart antenna market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging automotive market players in North America is promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players mainly include-

Continental

Denso

Te Connectivity

Hella

Laird

Yokowo

Harada

Schaffner

Kathrein

Ficosa

Harman

Hirschmann Car Communication

MD Electronik

HUF Hülsbeck & Fürst

Wisi Group

The report on global Automotive Smart Antenna market includes Frequency, Component, Vehicle and Electric Vehicle segments. Frequency segment is divided into High Frequency, Very High Frequency and Ultra High Frequency, Component segment includes Transceivers, Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and Others, Vehicle is further categorized into Light Duty Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Electric Vehicle is divided into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082321

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Frequency:

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

By Component:

Transceivers

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Others (Connectors, Wiring Harness, Digital Bus)

By Vehicle:

Light Duty Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609