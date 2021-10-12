Global Display Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Display Market by Display Type (Flat Panel, Flexible Panel, and Transparent Panel), Technology (OLED, Quantum Dot, LED, LCD, E-Paper, and Others), Application (Smartphone & Tablet, Smart Wearable, Television & Digital Signage, PC & Laptop, Vehicle Display, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Retail, BFSI, Military & Defense, Automotive, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Display market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Display includes screen, computer output surface, and projection surface that displays content, mainly test, graphics, pictures, and videos utilizing cathode ray tube (CRT), light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), and other technologies. These displays are majorly incorporated in devices such as televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops, vehicles, and others.

Developments in flexible display, increase in demand for OLED display devices, and rise in trend of touch-based devices majorly drive the growth of the global display market. However, high cost of the latest display technologies such as transparent display and quantum dot displays and stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebook, and tablets hinder the market. Furthermore, upcoming applications in the flexible display devices is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global display market.

The market is segmented into display type, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on display type, the market is divided into flat panel display, flexible panel display, and transparent panel display.

Based on technology, it is classified into OLED, quantum dots, LED, electronic paper, LCD, and others. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, smart wearables, television & digital signage, PC & laptop, vehicle display, and others. By industry vertical, the market is divided into healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, BFSI, military & defense, transportation, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

The key players operating in the global display market are LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AU Optronics, Japan Display Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, and Sony Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DISPLAY TYPE

– Flat Panel

– Flexible Panel

– Transparent Panel

BY APPLICATION

– Smartphone & Tablet

– Smart Wearable

– Television & Digital Signage

– PC & Laptop

– Vehicle Display

– Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

– OLED

– Quantum Dot

– LED

– Electronic Paper

– LCD

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Healthcare

– Consumer Electronics

– Retail

– BFSI

– Military & Defense

– Transportation

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– LG Display Co. Ltd.

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– AU Optronics

– Japan Display Inc.

– E Ink Holdings Inc.

– Hannstar Display Corporation

– Corning Incorporated

– Kent Displays Inc.

– NEC Display Solutions

– Sony Corporation

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017 (%)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. High demand for flexible display technology in consumer electronics devices

3.5.1.2. Increase in adoption of electronic components in the automotive sector

3.5.1.3. Rise in trend of touch-based devices

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of the transparent and quantum dot display technologies

3.5.2.2. Stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebook, and tablets

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Great adoption of AR/VR devices and commercialization of autonomous vehicles

CHAPTER 4: DISPLAY MARKET, BY DISPLAY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. FLAT PANEL DISPLAY

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. FLEXIBLE PANEL DISPLAY

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. TRANSPARENT PANEL DISPLAY

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DISPLAY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. OLED

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. QUANTUM DOT

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. LED

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. LCD

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. E-PAPER

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. OTHERS

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: DISPLAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SMARTPHONE & TABLET

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. SMART WEARABLE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. TELEVISION & DIGITAL SIGNAGE

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. PC & LAPTOP

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. VEHICLE DISPLAY

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. OTHERS

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: DISPLAY MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. HEALTHCARE

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. BFSI

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. RETAIL

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. MILITARY & DEFENSE

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis by country

7.7. AUTOMOTIVE

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis by country

7.8. OTHERS

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis by country

[email protected]…..

