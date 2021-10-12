Global distributed antenna system market is valued approximately USD 7.65 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing adoption of internet access, mobile data traffic and cell phone is expected to fuel the distributed antenna system (DAS) market. In distributed antenna system single high-power radiating antenna is replaced by smaller cells or antennas to serve endless service to the carriers where other technologies such LAN are unable to serve due to terrain challenges. Rising internet adoption is expected to fuel the distributed antenna system market as according to (OWD) in 2014 there were 628.36 million active internet users in Europe and Central Asia that has increased to 651.4 million in 2015 also in Latin America and Caribbean. Similarly, there were 305.47 million active internet users in 2014 that has grown to 344.7 million in 2015. Thus, increasing internet users across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth.

On the basis of segmentation, the distributed antenna system market is segmented into offering, coverage, ownership, user facility and vertical. Offering segment is categorized into components and services. Coverage segment includes indoor and outdoor. Additionally, ownership segment is further divided into carrier, neural-host and enterprise. User facility segment includes >500k Ft2, 200k–500k Ft2 and <200k Ft2 and vertical segment is segmented into commercial and public safety.

The regional analysis of Global distributed antenna system for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global distributed antenna system market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic and rising government initiatives and support for the adoption of distributed antenna system, etc. are driving the growth of North America distributed antenna system market.

Request for Free Sample

The leading market players include-

• Commscope

• Corning

• Cobham Wireless

• Comba Telecom Systems

• Solid

• American Tower

• AT&T

• Boingo Wireless

• Dali Wireless

• Zinwave

• Whoop Wireless

• Bird Technologies

• Huber+Suhner

• BTI Wireless

• JMA Wireless

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Components

o Donor Antenna

o Antenna Nodes/Radio Nodes

o Head-End Units

o Radio Units

o Bidirectional Amplifiers

o Others

Services

o Pre-Sales Services

o Installation Services

o Post-Installation Service

By Coverage:

Indoor

o Active

o Passive

Outdoor

By Ownership:

Carrier

Neutral-Host

Enterprise

By User Facility:

>500k Ft2

200k–500k Ft2

<200k Ft2

By Vertical:

Commercial

o Public Venues

o Hospitality

o Healthcare

o Education

o Enterprises

o Retail

o Airports & Transportation

o Industrial

o Government

Public Safety

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

