Global Ductile Iron Pipes & Fittings Market – industry analysis by development, size, share and demand forecast from 2018–2025

Global Ductile Iron Pipes & Fittings Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Ductile Iron Pipes & Fittings Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Ductile iron pipe is a pipe which is made-up of ductile cast iron commonly used for portable water transmission and distribution. This type of pipe is a direct development of earlier cast iron pipe, which it has superseded. Typically, the pipe is manufactured using centrifugal casting in metal or resin lined molds. Increasing investment in development of water infrastructure, increasing urbanization & commercialization, favorable government support and increasing demand for ductile iron pipes in sewage water applications are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness on water conservation is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. In addition, ductile iron pipes & fittings offers various benefits such as it has high tensile strength, it is corrosion resistant, it requires very low maintenance once installed, it is easily located underground with conventional pipe locators and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of Ductile Iron Pipes & Fittings across the globe. However, high cost of plant set-up is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Ductile Iron Pipes & Fittings across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Ductile Iron Pipes & Fittings Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for water supply and irrigation in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global ductile iron pipes & fittings market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising government initiatives and increasing demand of ductile iron pipes & fittings among end-users in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Saint-Gobain

• Kuboat

• US PILE and Foundry Company

• Jindal SAW

• Electro-steel Steels

• McWayne

• American Cast Iron Pipe Company

• Kurimoto

• Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

• Benxi Beitai

• Rizhao Zhufu

• Angang Group Yongtong

• Shandong Ductile Pipes

• Shanxi Guanghua

• SUNS

• Jiangsu Yongyi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

DI Pipes

DI Fittings & Accessories

DI Castings

By End-Use:

Commercial

Household

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

