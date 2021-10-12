Global Electronic Payment Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electronic Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 119 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Electronic Payment is a payment solution which is made through digital modes with no hard cash. In digital payment, both payer and payee use digital modes to send and receive money. Digital payment include payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security and fraud management solutions, and POS solutions.

In 2018, the global Electronic Payment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Alipay

Amazon Pay

Apple Pay

Tencent

Google Pay

First Data

Paypal

Fiserv

Visa Inc.

MasterCard

Total System Services (TSYS)

Novatti

Global Payments

Financial Software and Systems

Worldline

BlueSnap

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Wirecard

ACI Worldwide

Worldpay (Vantiv)

Aurus Inc

Chetu

Paysafe

PayU

Yapstone

Adyen

Market by Product Type:

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security and Fraud Management

POS Solutions

Market by Application:

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Entertainment

Logistics and Transportation

Government

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Payment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

