Global Female Innerwear Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Female Innerwear Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
The global Female Innerwear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Female Innerwear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Female Innerwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Female Innerwear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Female Innerwear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Female Innerwear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
L Brands
Hanes Brands
Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)
Triumph International
Wacoal
Marks & Spencer
Fast Retailing
PVH
Cosmo Lady
American Eagle (Aerie)
Gunze
Jockey International
Page Industries Ltd.
Embrygroup
Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)
Aimer
Your Sun
Lise Charmel
Rupa & Co. Limited
Debenhams
Wolf Lingerie
Hanky Panky
Tinsino
VIP Clothing Ltd.
Female Innerwear market size by Type
Bras
Underpants
Sleepwear
Shapewear
Thermal Underwear
Others
Female Innerwear market size by Applications
Department/General Merchandise Stores
Specialty Stores
Supermarket
Online Sales
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Female Innerwear Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Female Innerwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Bras
1.4.3 Underpants
1.4.4 Sleepwear
1.4.5 Shapewear
1.4.6 Thermal Underwear
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Female Innerwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Department/General Merchandise Stores
1.5.3 Specialty Stores
1.5.4 Supermarket
1.5.5 Online Sales
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Female Innerwear Market Size
2.1.1 Global Female Innerwear Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Female Innerwear Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Female Innerwear Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Female Innerwear Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Female Innerwear Revenue by Regions
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 L Brands
11.1.1 L Brands Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 L Brands Female Innerwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 L Brands Female Innerwear Products Offered
11.1.5 L Brands Recent Development
11.2 Hanes Brands
11.2.1 Hanes Brands Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Hanes Brands Female Innerwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Hanes Brands Female Innerwear Products Offered
11.2.5 Hanes Brands Recent Development
11.3 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)
11.3.1 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Female Innerwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Female Innerwear Products Offered
11.3.5 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Recent Development
11.4 Triumph International
Continued…
