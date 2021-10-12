Global Glass Break Sensors Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Glass Break Sensors Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Glass break sensors are used in electronic alarms that detects if a pane of glass is shattered or broken. These sensors are used in glass doors and glass windows. An alarm is rung when any kind of shock or vibration is detected which resembles the shattering of glass. The global glass break sensors market will grow with a CAGR of 5.12% during the period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increasing use of glass in construction. In North America, U.S and Canada contribute major share in the market owing to high innovations from R&D and security technologies. Europe will also contribute significant share in the market owing to well developed infrastructure.

The increasing usage of glass in construction is driving the growth of the market. The increase in crime activities has led to the rise in adoption of these sensors, which is also key factor for the growth of the market. However, the false alarms generated by the sensors is hampering the market.

DSC iotega integrated with Alarm.com to seamlessly disarm and arm their security systems in addition to this the user can also control other automated devices at home like door locks, doorbell cameras, lightings and more. So by integration both the companies have leveraged their home automation technology as well as the security

