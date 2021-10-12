Global Online Video Platform Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Online Video Platform Market in Media & entertainment by Type (Video Analytics, Video Content Delivery Network, Video Content Management, Mobile Video Live Streaming, and Others.), Application (Video Sharing, Commercial Video Platform, and Others), and End User (Individual, Content Creator, and Brand & Enterprises) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Online Video Platform market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Online video platforms (OVP) are being used for processing and delivering online video content to the desired audience. OVP can be defined as license-based software as a service (SaaS) online video content solutions that permit video creators to ingest, transcode, manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, store, and monetize online video. In addition to host prerecorded, on demand video, some platforms also facilitate users to stream live videos. Media & entertainment companies are increasingly trusting OVPs to manage, publish, and monetize video content in a scalable manner.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4213

The global online video platform in media & entertainment market is experiencing growth due to popularity of online videos that are surpassing the traditional way of viewing video content via TV and other channels. Organizations have realized the traction of online videos in media & entertainment sector, and thus, are investing heavily in online video creation, which is primarily driving the growth of this market. Further, increased expenditure on online video advertisement further acts as a driving force for the online video platform market. However, the availability of open source and free online video platform in the market is expected to hamper the growth of this market. Furthermore, increase in scope for live streaming of video content and rise in investments for streaming sports events live are creating lucrative opportunities for the online video platform market.

The global online video platform in media & entertainment market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video live streaming, and others. According to application, the market is classified into video sharing, commercial video platform, and others. By end users, it is categorized into individual, content creators and brand, and enterprises segments. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

This report provides the profiles of key players in this market namely, Ooyala Inc., MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., YouTube, and Comcast Technology Solutions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global online video platform in media & entertainment market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global online video platform in media & entertainment industry.

– Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Video Analytics

– Video Hosting

– Video Content Management

– Mobile Video

– Live Steaming

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Video Sharing

– Commercial Video platforms

– Others

BY END USER

– Individual

– Content creator

– Brand and enterprises

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Ooyala, Inc.

– MediaMelon, INC.

– Akamai Technologies

– Kaltura Inc.

– Panopto

– Brightcove Inc.

– Frame.io, Inc.

– Limelight Networks Inc.

– YouTube

– Comcast Technology Solutions

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/online-video-platform-market-amrr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing popularity of the online video amongst viewers

3.5.1.2. Increased expenditure on online video advertisement

3.5.1.3. Proliferation of mobile phones

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Presence of open-source online video platform

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increasing scope for live streaming of videos

CHAPTER 4: ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORM MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. VIDEO ANALYTICS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. VIDEO CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. VIDEO CONTENT MANAGEMENT

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

4.5. MOBILE VIDEO

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.4. Market analysis by country

4.6. LIVE STEARMING

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.4. Market analysis by country

4.7. OTHERS

4.7.1. Key market trends

4.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. VIDEO SHARING

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. COMMERCIAL VIDEO PLATFORMS

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. OTHERS

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORM MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. INDIVIDUAL

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. CONTENT CREATORS

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. BRANDS AND ENTERPRISES

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.3.5. U.S.

7.2.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3.6. Canada

7.2.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3.7. Mexico

7.2.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast

7.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.3.5. UK

7.3.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.6. Germany

7.3.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.7. France

7.3.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.8. Italy

7.3.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.9. Rest of Europe

7.3.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3.9.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast

7.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.3.5. China

7.4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.3.6. India

7.4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.3.7. Japan

7.4.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.3.8. South Korea

7.4.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.3.9. Australia

7.4.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.3.9.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.3.10. Rest of APAC

7.4.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.3.10.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast

7.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5.3.5. Latin America

7.5.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.5.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.3.6. Middle East

7.5.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.5.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.3.7. Africa

7.5.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.5.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4213

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In