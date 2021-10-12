Global Residential Washing Machines Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2023

Global Residential Washing Machines Market valued approximately USD 36.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Residential Washing Machines Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Residential washing machines are widely used home appliances for washing laundry, as they save time and energy. A washing machine operates by spinning the laundry at high speed, thereby generating centrifugal force that removes water from the laundry along with dirt. Rapid urbanization, increasing availability of electricity and rise in per capita income are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological enhancements and product innovations is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, rising adoption of online laundry services and presence of laundry shops are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Residential Washing Machines Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising standard of living and rise number of working population in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Residential Washing Machines market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising government initiatives and increasing disposable income in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Samsung Group

LG Electronics Inc.

Siemens AG

Haier Group Corporation

AB Electrolux

Whirlpool Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Miele and Cie. KG

Panasonic Corporation

GE Appliances

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Dryer

By Application:

Below 6 Kg

Between 6 and 8Kg

8 Kg and Above

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Residential Washing Machines Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

