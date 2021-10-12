Global Sesame Seeds Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

The Global Sesame Seeds market was valued at USD xx million in 2016, USD xx million in 2017, and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Sesame is an ancient oil crop supplying seeds for confectionery purposes, edible oil, paste, cake and flour.

Sesame seeds witnessed a US$976 million of exports and US$2.13 billion. Asia is leading the global market with 71% of global exports and 81% of global imports, followed by Africa and Europe.

India is the major exporter of sesame seeds across the globe contributing a 41% share of total production, raising revenue of US$396 million.

while China is the major importer taking 45% of global production, valued at US$956 million.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, and company profiles.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

