Global Smart Hospitals Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart Hospitals Market by Component (Hardware, System & Software, and Service), Product (Smart Pill, mHealth, Telemedicine, and Electronic Health Record), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), Application (Remote Medicine Management Medical Assistance, Medical Connected Imaging, Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow, and Others) and Artificial Intelligence (Offering, Technology, and Application) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market The Smart Hospitals Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global smart hospitals market was valued at $16,925 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $58,777 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Hospitals that rely on automated and optimized processes that are built on information and communication technologies (ICT) environment of interconnected assets such as Internet of Things are known as smart hospitals. This further aids in improving the existing patient care procedures and introduce new capabilities in hospitals.

The continuous advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the rise in need for cost effective solutions in hospitals are the major factors supplementing the market growth. However, the high cost of these devices and lack of healthcare professionals to operate the devices is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the rise in investments in healthcare sector in the developing economies create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The global smart hospitals market is segmented based on component, product, connectivity, application, and artificial intelligence. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, system & software, and service. Based on product, the market is classified into smart pill, mhealth, telemedicine, and electronic health record. Further, based on connectivity, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. Wireless segment in further categorized into Wi-Fi, RFID, Bluetooth, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into remote medicine management, medical assistance, medical connected imaging, electronic health record & clinical workflow, and others. Based on artificial intelligence the market is classified into offering, technology and applications. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart hospitals market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided understand the competitive outlook of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Hardware

– System & Software

– Service

By Product

– Smart Pill

– mHealth

– Telemedicine

– Electronic Health Record

By Connectivity

– Wired

– Wireless

– Wi-Fi

– RFID

– Bluetooth

– Others

By Applications

– Remote Medicine Management

– Medical Assistance

– Medical Connected Imaging

– Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

– Others

By Artificial Intelligence

– Offering

– Technology

– Application

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

– Enlitic Inc.

– General Vision

– Intel Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Nvidia Corporation

– Next IT Corp.

– Welltok Inc.

– GE healthcare

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure

3.4.1.2. Rising need for cost effective solutions in hospitals

3.4.1.3. Increase in penetration of connected devices and instruments in hospitals

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of connected systems

3.4.2.2. Lack of competence in deploying IoT solutions and lack of governance standards in hospitals

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Rising investments in healthcare sector in developing economies

CHAPTER 4: SMART HOSPITALS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Systems and Software

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART HOSPITALS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Smart Pills

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. M Health

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Telemedicine

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Electronic Health Records

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART HOSPITALS MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Wired

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Wireless

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3.3. Wi-Fi

6.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.4. RFID (Radio-frequency identification)

6.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.5. Bluetooth

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.6. Others

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: SMART HOSPITALS MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Remote Medicine Management

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Medical Assistance

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Medical Connected Imaging

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.2. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

7.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.2. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN SMART HOSPITAL MARKET

8.1. Overview

8.2. Offering

8.2.1. Market size and forecast, by offering

8.2.2. Hardware

8.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

8.2.3. Software

8.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

8.2.4. Service

8.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

8.3. Technology

8.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.3.2. Deep learning

8.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

8.3.3. Querying method

8.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

8.3.4. Natural language processing

8.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

Continue…

