Industrial Wireless Solution Market 2019 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies

Market Highlights

The Global Industrial Wireless Solution Market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9.35 billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 25.0%

Industrial wireless solutions has bemoce a need in various industries to improve business agility and support work mobility. Wireless standards are easily adaptable and flexible to meet the changing business needs. One of the major benefit of industrial wireless solution is the improverd network efficinecy. However, the major concern in adoption of industrial wireless solution remains the data security.

Key Players

The key players in the industrial wireless solution market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Cisco Systems Inc (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), ABB Limited (Switzerland), Belden Inc (US), Emerson Electric Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), AT&T (US), and Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co (Germany)

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the industrial wireless solution market. These include DataGear Inc (US), Ruckus Networks (US), OleumTech (US), Molex, LLC (US), General Electric (US), Neratec Solutions AG (Switzerland), Westermo Network Technologies AB (Sweden), Wipro Ltd (India), Value Line Inc (US), Cambium Networks, Ltd (US), Accenture PLC (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (US), Maestro Wireless Solutions Limited (China), Fluidmesh Networks LLC (US), Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan), HMS Industrial Networks (Sweden), and others.

Industrial Wireless Solution Market Segmentation

The global industrial wireless solution market is segmented into type, organization size, vertical and region.

By type, the market is segmented into wireless field instruments, mobile computing devices, and wireless network.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium sized enterprises.

By vertical, the market is segmented into process industry, and discrete industry. Process industry is further segmented into energy and utilities, chemicals and materials, food & beverage, and others. Discrete industry is further segmented into automotive, semiconductor & electronics, medical devices, and transportation.

By region, the industrial wireless solution market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The market for industrial wireless solution is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of industrial wireless solution market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

The market of industrial wireless solution is expected to be dominated by North America during the forecast period. North American market in highly competitive in terms of providing wireless networking solutions. Moreover, the cost of cloud infrastructure is lower as compared to other regions. Various industries are moreover increasing their use of software-based services in the US and Canada.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in industrial wireless solution market. The growth in Asia-Pacific is owing to the increasing demand for rationalization the business operations over cloud-based platform.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Research Objectives

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Research Methodology

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Industrial Wireless Solution Market, By Type, 2018–2023

Table 2 Global Industrial Wireless Solution Market, By Organization Size, 2018–2023

Table 3 Global Industrial Wireless Solution Market, By Deployment, 2018–2023

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Industrial Wireless Solution Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Industrial Wireless Solution Market

