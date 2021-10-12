Intelligent Transport System Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Intelligent Transport System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.

Intelligent transport systems vary in technologies applied, from basic management systems such as car navigation; traffic signal control systems; container management systems; variable message signs; automatic number plate recognition or speed cameras to monitor applications, such as security CCTV systems; and to more advanced applications that integrate live data and feedback from a number of other sources, such as parking guidance and information systems; weather information; bridge de-icing (US deicing) systems; and the like. Additionally, predictive techniques are being developed to allow advanced modelling and comparison with historical baseline data.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Transport System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Intelligent Transport System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Transport System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thales

Siemens

Garmin

Kapsch Trafficcom

Tomtom

Cubic

Q-Free

Efkon

Flir Systems

Denso

Geotoll

Electricfeel

Doublemap

Bestmile

Nutonomy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Intelligent Transport System in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Intelligent Transport System Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Intelligent Transport System Market in the near future.

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Intelligent Transport System Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Intelligent Transport System Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Intelligent Transport System Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Transport System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Intelligent Transport System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Intelligent Transport System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

